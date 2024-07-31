Revanth not fit to be CM, says KTR

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the remarks of the Chief Minister was not only against BRS women legislators, but against all the women in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 08:19 PM

Revanth Not Fit To Be Cm, S

Hyderabad: Taking strong objection to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy making inappropriate remarks against BRS women legislators, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the remarks of the Chief Minister was not only against BRS women legislators, but against all the women in Telangana.

The “CM should tender an unconditional apology to the women of the State,” he said. Speaking to the media at the Media Point in the Assembly on Wednesday, Rama Rao lashed out at the Chief Minister for insulting the BRS women legislators. “How can a Chief Minister make such derogatory comments against women?” he asked.

Taking strong exception to the Chief Minister’s comments that if you believe your sisters sitting behind you, you will end up sitting in the Jubilee Bus Station, he said the Chief Minister’s comment was in bad taste and insulting. “If it was a slip of a tongue, he could have withdrawn the comment, but he with arrogance humiliated the women. He is unfit to be the Chief Minister,” he said.

Reminding the Chief Minister that all the women legislators had worked hard to get elected and hence demeaning their efforts and achievements was not correct, Rama Rao said they were not like him who defected to another party to get posts. “The CM should tender an unconditional apology to the women of the State. He ran away from the Assembly after insulting women members,” he said.

Rama Rao also criticised Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for making derogatory comments against women legislators. “Power is not forever. BRS was in power for ten years, they should not forget,” he said.