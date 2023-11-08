Revanth owes apology to CM, says Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy owes an unconditional apology to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for using derogatory language against him in the run-up to the polls at different forums, Electricity Minister G Jagadish Reddy said here on Wednesday.

Addressing a news conference along with MLAs Kancharla Bhupal Reddy and Chirumurthy Lingaiah at Telangana Bhavan, Jagadish Reddy said it was unbecoming on the part of the TPCC chief to stoop down to such derisive levels of criticism. It was indicative of the degeneration of politics in the state., he said, adding that some political parties were out to propagate falsehoods and lies.

The Congress was one party which proved to be more foul-mouthed than any other political party. Revanth Reddy, who was selling party tickets, would not hesitate to go to any extent if the State was handed over to him by the electorate. People were highly critical of the Congress party stance to restrict power supply to agriculture services to just three hours a day. The Congress, given an opportunity, would destroy the State, he said.

Even leaders such as K Jana Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka should also mind their language, he cautioned.

