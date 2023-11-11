Revanth Reddy deprived BCs by selling their seats: Kavitha

She said PCC president A Revanth Reddy had sold party tickets due for BCs to influential aspirants from upper castes. The Congress had allotted four of the eight general seats in Nizamabad to BCs in 2018. Aspirants from the backward castes were not considered even for a single seat this time.

Published Date - 07:13 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha said on Saturday that the Congress leadership had exposed its contempt for backward classes by depriving them of their due in seat allotment. Addressing an Atmeeya Sammelanam of the Gosangi community at Nizamabad, she ridiculed the way the Congress party had opted for Nizamabad, the very district where the BCs were let down, for making its BC declaration.

She said Revanth Reddy, who was contesting from Kamareddy, was seeing people staying away from his party rallies. He had to address empty chairs at the same venue recently. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had failed to implement the party promises in his own State. What could be expected from him for the people of Telangana, she asked.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to contest from two constituencies this time had specific reasons, she asked what had made Etala Rajender and Revanth Reddy opt for two constituencies each.