Revanth’s craving for Modi’s blessings an indication of things, says Harish

Addressing a delegation of Munnuru Kapu community leaders from Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency, who called on him at Telangana Bhavan, T Harish Rao said the Congress was losing ground and would not be able to emerge even as the main opposition.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 March 2024, 06:13 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao stated on Saturday that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was craving for the blessings of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi being fully aware of the fact that the Congress Party did not stand a chance to make it in New Delhi.

Revanth Reddy, who could see his ‘bade bhai’ in Modi, had given enough indications that the Congress would not come to power at the Centre this time too. People in Telangana had realized the fact that they would have nothing to lose if the Congress lost the election in the State. They were again looking forward to the BRS to fight for realisation of the guarantees and promises made by the Congress in the State.

A delegation of leaders from Munnuru Kapu Sangham in Zaheerabad Parliamentary Constituency called on him and presented a memorandum appealing to the party leadership to nominate a candidate from the community in the parliamentary election from Zaheerabad constituency.

Harish Rao assured the community leaders that he would take up the request to the attention of party president K Chandrashekhar Rao. The party president had given opportunity to many and he would certainly look into their plea, he said.

He recalled on the occasion that Congress leaders had given the commitment to implement 13 promises in the first 100 days of its rule. They promised to ensure waiver of farmers’ debt up to Rs.2 lakh by December 9. The farmers were finding the loan waiver hard to come by even three months after the Congress came to power.

He said the State, which never witnessed power cuts during the BRS rule, would see more power cuts once the parliamentary polls were over. Farmers voiced grave concern over the increasing power cuts in a village he happened to visit on Friday.

Harish Rao wanted the farmers to come together and grill the Congress leadership in the upcoming elections for its failure to implement its own promises. Farmers were losing faith on the Congress as its promises on loan waiver and Rythu Bandhu could not be implemented in full so far. People can get the promises made by the Congress implemented only by teaching it a lesson in the elections, he stressed.