Rewards for 115 Hyderabad police officials across all ranks

City Police Commissioner C.V.Anand rewarded them with appreciation certificate and cash.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: A total of 115 police officials across all the ranks of the Hyderabad Police were rewarded as part of the quarterly reward mela held at the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate auditorium in TSPICCC at Banjara Hills on Friday.

The reward distribution is being done at the end of every quarter to appreciate the hard working police personnel and spread the spirit amongst the others.

The performance of cops working in various wings, police stations, has been screened on various parameters such as technical expertise, file management, responsiveness, swift apprehension, investigation and detection of cases, etc.

“Our teams detected sensational cases which other police units in the country could not,” Anand said.

Of the total cases registered in this year, 79 percent of the cases were detected and recovery percentage has gone up to 62 compared against previous years, he added.

You should always try your best to upkeep this performance and ensure effective policing for the safety of citizens, Anand told the officials.