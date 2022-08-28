RGUKT-Basar: Phase I admission counseling begins

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

Nirmal: The Phase I counseling for admission into the six-year integrated B Tech programme commenced at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar on Sunday.

In a statement, authorities of RGUKT said out of 500 students selected for counseling on Sunday, 445 have attended the process and 55 students were absent. They verified certificates of educational qualifications, caste, residence, income of the students from 9 am. They said that the students from serial number 501 to 1,000 to report for the counseling on Monday.

Also Read RGUKT-Basar issues admission notification for B Tech programmes

RGUKT Director Prof Sathish Kumar stated that a tribal student from Nirmal district secured the admission into the engineering course at the varsity. He said that the elaborate arrangements were made for smooth conduct of the counseling as per instructions of in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof V Venkataramana. He advised the students to attend the counseling by following guidelines.

UG Admission convener Sathish Kumar, members Krishna Prasad, Krishnamraju, Harikrishna Bandi, Rajitha Reddy, Prakash, Dr Gopala Krishna, Dr Ajay and many others were present. The RGUKT announced the list of 1,404 students provisionally shortlisted for Phase-I counseling for admission into the six-year long integrated engineering programme at the institution on August 22.