RGUKT-Basar student found hanging in hostel

A Pre-University Course first year student was found hanging in his hostel room at RGUKT-Basar

Published Date - 06:30 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Nirmal: A Pre-University Course first year student was found hanging in his hostel room at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar on Tuesday.

Basar Sub-Inspector Ganesh and RGUKT officials said Jadav Bablu (17) of Nagapur village in Narayankhed of Sangareddy was found unconscious after hanging to the ceiling of his room, with other students alerting varsity officials in the afternoon. He died while being shifted to a government area hospital in Bhainsa.

Bablu had joined the institution on August 1. He was said to be homesick and was staying alone. He spoke to his sibling before hanging himself, police said.

On June 13, another student, Vadla Deepika, was found hanging in a bathroom of the campus after appearing for the annual examination of her course.

She allegedly hanged herself after being reprimanded by officials for using a mobile phone during an examination. On December 18, another student, P Banu Prasad, was also found hanging.

