RGUKT-Basar student goes missing

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Nirmal: A student of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar has been reported missing from the campus for the last three days.

Basar police said the student, Bunny Babu, a PUC II year student and resident of Narsampalli in Toopran mandal of Medak, had left the campus on Thursday morning by taking an out-pass, but had not reached his home even on Sunday evening. His mobile phone was switched off. His parents, who got tense about his whereabouts, lodged a complaint with police and a missing case was registered.

Police said they were trying to track the location of his mobile phone.