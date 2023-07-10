RGUKT-Basar student goes missing

His parents, who got tense about his whereabouts, lodged a complaint with police and a missing case was registered
Nirmal: A student of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar has been reported missing from the campus for the last three days.
Basar police said the student, Bunny Babu, a PUC II year student and resident of Narsampalli in Toopran mandal of Medak, had left the campus on Thursday morning by taking an out-pass, but had not reached his home even on Sunday evening. His mobile phone was switched off. His parents, who got tense about his whereabouts, lodged a complaint with police and a missing case was registered.
Police said they were trying to track the location of his mobile phone.