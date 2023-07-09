RGUKT first phase counseling ends in Nirmal

The counseling was held for admission of 1,404 seats into the integrated engineering course

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

RGUKT-Basar director Satheesh Kumar hands over certificate of seat allotment to a student on the premises of the campus on Sunday

Nirmal: The first phase of three-day long counseling for admissions into the 6 year-long B Tech programme offered by Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar concluded peacefully on the premises of the institute on Sunday.

On the final day, 338 students attended the counseling and 66 candidates were absent. In the three days, 1,251 students participated in the process, while 153 students did not turn up for it. The remaining seats would be filled up through the second phase of the counseling and the date was going to be announced soon, RGUKT director Prof S Satheesh said.

The counseling was held for admission of 1,404 seats into the integrated engineering course. The counseling of students from differently abled and sports category is going to be conducted on July 14, while the students with NCC and CAP certificates can participate in the process on July 15.