Rights body wants special court for SC/ST cases set up at Bhadrachalam

In a memorandum submitted to the district administrative judge G Radha Rani he also appealed to establish a Sessions court (fast track) at Bhadrachalam for conducting trials related to criminal offences.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Kothagudem: Protection of Constitutional Rights Council convener, Kota Devadanam wanted the special court set up in Khammam under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act shifted to Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district.

He stated that after the creation of Bhadradri Kothagudem revenue district, Bhadradri Kothagudem judicial district was also established. But a special court under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was not established in the district so far.

There were over 500 SC/ST cases and Sessions trial cases were pending under Bhadrachalam and Manugur police sub-divisions. Majority of the people living in the area, which falls under the Fifth Schedule of Indian Constitution, were tribals, Devadanam noted.

Establishing a special court and Sessions court at Bhadrachalam would help the indigenous people to have an easy access to justice as well as speedy disposal of cases under SC/ST (PoA) Act and Sessions trial cases, he opined.