RIMS junior doctors end protest in Adilabad

The doctors put forth 15 problems including improvement of hostel which were agreed by the director. T

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:44 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Adilabad: Consultations between agitating junior doctors and management of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad were fruitful, ending the three-day protest here on Saturday.

The doctors who were staging a dharna by boycotting classes in protest of an assault against six doctors and demanding the management to address certain problems since Thursday came forward to hold consultations with the director of the institute Dr Jaisingh Rathod, superintendent Dr Ashok and officials led by District Medical and Health Officer Dr Narender Rathod.

The doctors put forth 15 problems including improvement of hostel which were agreed by the director. They said the challenges be resolved within a stipulated time. The consultations lasted for two hours.

Dr Arun, president of junior doctors told pressmen that the consultations were successful and they called off the protest. He assured to extend all support to the management of the medical college in operating it. He along with the director later submitted a representation to Collector Rahul Raj, urging him to take steps to prevent assaults against the doctors in the future. Rahul Raj assured to ensure safety and security of the doctors.

On Wednesday night, six junior doctors were assaulted by an assistant professor and four others. A case was registered against the six persons including the director of RIMs. The accused persons were arrested. The assistant professor Kranthi Kumar was sacked.

The junior doctors launched a protest on Thursday. The incident created a flutter on the campus. Students expressed displeasure over their security