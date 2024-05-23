RMPs, PMPs body urges government to stop raids

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, association general secretary B Srinivas said both RMPs and PMPs play a vital role in providing medical services to patients from rural parts when required.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 06:41 PM

Mancherial: Members of the Mancherial unit of the Rural Medical Practitioners and Private Medical Practitioners Association have requested the government to stop the ongoing raids by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) on clinics.

They were always accessible to patients by moving door-to-door and rendered services during the Covid-19 pandemic as well. RMPs and PMPs administer injections and salines only when qualified doctors prescribe patients to do it on their own.

He recalled that former AP Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy had conducted training classes to eligible practitioners by recognising their role.

He requested the government to stop the raids and to recruit them in 108 Ambulance service and Palle Dawakhanas.