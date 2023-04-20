Road, bridge infrastructure improved in Kotapalli like never before: Suman

Government Whip Balka Suman addresses cadres of the BRS at the Athmeeya Sammelanam of the party organised in Chennur on Thursday.

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman said road and bridge infrastructure in Kotapalli mandal had improved like never before, ending decades of hardships for the public.

Addressing party cadre at a BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam in Chennur on Thursday, he listed out the roads and bridges built during the last nine years, enhancing connectivity of several villages in Kotapalli mandal. He cited a high-level bridge constructed across Thuthunga stream at a cost of Rs 8 crore, ending the woes of the locals in reaching the external world in monsoon. Another road was laid between Shankarapuram and Pangidisomaram villages, spending Rs 6.24 crore.

Asking the cadre to publicise the developmental works taken up from 2014 to 2023, he urged them to be active on social media and counter statements of Opposition parties, citing authentic statistics and progress achieved in the BRS rule.

Peddapalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha, former MLA Odelu, MLC Laxman Naradasu, district libraries chairman R Praveen and leaders of BRS were present.

