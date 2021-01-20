Road safety campaign launched in Khammam

Speaking on the occasion, RTO Kishan Rao informed that they have planned month-long awareness programmes involving auto rickshaw, car and truck drivers besides the common public

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Khammam: Transport and Police departments have planned various programmes to create awareness among the public about road safety. At a programme held at the District Collectorate here on Wednesday, Collector RV Karnan along with Regional Transport Officer (RTO) T Kishan Rao released pamphlets and posters on road safety, marking the 32nd Road Safety Month observed between January 18 to February 17 across the district.

Later, a road safety campaign vehicle was flagged at the RTO office. Speaking on the occasion, RTO Kishan Rao informed that they have planned month-long awareness programmes involving auto rickshaw, car and truck drivers besides the common public. In another programme, Khammam traffic police have taken out a motor bike rally in the city to create awareness on the importance of wearing helmets. ACP (Traffic) S Ramesh flagged off the rally at Pavilion grounds.

Speaking on the occasion, the ACP said as many as 732 road accidents took place in Khammam and 232 persons died. Of them around 96 motorists were not wearing helmets while riding the bikes. Ramesh urged the public to extend their cooperation to prevent road accidents and deaths. He warned the public not to sport fancy vehicle registration plates on their vehicles. In a special drive conducted recently, as many as 30 vehicles were found to put up fake number plates, he said. Inspector of Police T Suresh and others took part in the rally.

