Rohan, Arya bag singles titles in Telangana Squash Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Winners of Gamepoint Telangana Squash Closed Championship

Hyderabad: Rohan Arya Gondi and Aryaa Dwivedi bagged men’s and women’s singles titles in the Telangana Squash Closed Championship held at Gamepoint, Hitec Arena in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the men’s final, Rohan defeated Karan Vashisht 11-1, 11-0, 11-1, while Aryaa stunned State’s top-ranked player Aishwaria Payyan 11-4, 5-11, 11-8, 11-3 in the women’s final.

Result: Finals: Men: Rohan Arya Gondi bt Karan Vashisht 11-1, 11-0, 11-1; Women: Aryaa Dwivedi bt Aishwaria Payyan 11-4, 5-11,11-8, 11-3; U-11: Boys: Thanuj Reddy Puli bt Prabhas Kondaparthy (11-6, 11-3,11-2); U-13: Boys: Mayank Sharma bt Pranav Patlola (15-13, 6-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-4); Girls: Arnaa Dwivedi bt Sara Shekatkar (11-6, 11-4, 11-1); U-15: Boys: Rohan Arigala bt Ekansh Anand (11-7, 11-5, 11-9); Men’s Over 35: Survesh Chauhan bt Rohit Mathur (11-3, 11-0, 11-5); Men’s Over 45: Arvind Kumar G beats Bharath Danam (8-11, 11-4, 11-8, 5-11, 11-6).