Protests erupt in Telangana against LPG cylinder price hike

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:49 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: Protests erupted across Telangana State on Thursday against the Centre’s decision to hike domestic LPG cylinder cost by Rs 50. Following a call given by TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao, the TRS cadre hit the roads on Thursday and demanded that the Central government roll back the prices immediately.

TRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Municipal Mayors, Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad chairpersons and party leaders participated in the demonstrations organised at mandal and district headquarters as well as major towns and cities. They raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre for imposing burden on the common public by frequently increasing the price of cooking gas.

The agitators organised road blocks in Hyderabad as well as district and mandal headquarters. Raising “Down Down Modi” and “Bye Bye Modi” slogans, they burnt effigies of the Prime Minister for ignoring the common people and serving corporates.

The TRS leaders alleged that due to the inefficiency of the Modi government, the prices of all essential commodities were rising consistently. They said the Prime Minister, who urged people to give up gas subsidy till recently, was forcing them to give up cooking gas and return to firewood for cooking now.

In Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri district TRS president and MLC Shambhipur Raju participated in a road blockade with empty cooking gas cylinders and black flags at Gandimaisamma junction in Qutbullapur constituency. MLA KP Vivekananda staged protests in Chintal and demanded roll back the price of LPG cylinders.

Meanwhile, unidentified persons suspected to be TRS members, continued their billboard battle against the Modi government – this time, criticising the Centre for hiking the price of LPG cylinders on Thursday. “Modi sir image graph growing day-to-day,” read the hoarding along with the popular hashtag “bye bye Modi.”