Tick these adventure activities around Hyderabad before 2022 ends

By Sowmya Sangam Published: Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

If you are bored and in the mood for some adrenaline pumping, try these places in and around Hyderabad offering exciting adventure activities.

Hyderabad: If you are bored by the usual stuff and rather in the mood to get that adrenaline pumping, there are a slew of places in and around Hyderabad offering adventure activities. From trekking to rock-climbing to skydiving to paramotoring, the following list represents the most popular adventure activities that keep on challenging the daredevils.

Paramotoring at Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir

Want to be in the middle of clouds, wing your way to the infinite blue stretch and feel the crazy wind? Here is your chance to do that. Wingmasters had launched paramotoring in Telangana last year. Paramotoring is a parachute with an engine-based trike or a motorised version of paragliding. They have different packages that vary in terms of the time spent paramotoring. It starts from five minutes and can be extended to 25 minutes. And this great experience comes at prices starting at Rs 4,000.

Indoor skydiving, Gandipet

GravityZip is the country’s first indoor skydiving arena. There is no plane nor is there a parachute, just ride the smooth column of air that is created by a wind tunnel at the facility. The experience is made available inside a vertical cylindrical tunnel made of high-quality glass. Individuals can fly to the height they are comfortable with. The staff is certified trainers from Europe. This great experience comes at prices starting at Rs 2,800.

Kayaking, Ananthagiri Hills

Adventure lovers, you don’t have to travel too long to quench your thirst for kayaking. From Anantha Padmanabha Swamy temple, ride 15 km to reach Kotepally Reservoir or Nagasamudram Lake where you can find plenty of water activities including kayaking. Rent the small boat for Rs 200 and try kayaking for yourself for 30 minutes.

Camping, Yelleswaragattu Island

This long-forgotten island is 169 km away from Hyderabad. Take a boat ride to the peak of the island where you can plan an overnight stay. The fisherman will take you to the spot which costs you Rs 1,500. Carry your tents, food, water, and other essentials. You can cook here by fetching firewood and don’t miss buying fresh fish from fishermen. The place is ideal for stargazing. Experience the breathtaking view of an open sky with the moon and stars above you with soothing music being played.

Hiking, Bhongir fort

You can explore the ruins of an age-old fort, rappelling, rock climbing, and hiking at Bhongir Fort. The winding steps take you through a maze of rock structures, mostly in ruins. Old cannons, trap doors, rock chambers, beautiful structures resembling ‘mandapams’ etc., can be seen along the climb to the top. The ascent gets steeper as you go higher. It is a real test of one’s stamina. But in the end, the breathtaking view from the top is worth the exercise.