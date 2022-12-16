Soon, Eco-tourism activities to resume in Bhupalpally

By P. Laxma Reddy Updated On - 06:16 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Rock climbing event held at Pandavula Gutta in Regondal mandal of Bhupalpally district (File Photo)

Bhupalpally: Here is some good news for the people interested in rock-climbing and rappelling. Forest authorities are planning to resume eco-tourism activities by opening the popular tourist spots including ‘Panadavula Gutta’ or ‘Pandava caves hillock’.

The adventure activities were stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic and despite the reopening of tourist places, officials had not organised these event so far.

But now with the Mulugu district officials resuming eco-tourism activities, aurhorities in Bhupalpally are also following suit.

Pandavula Gutta was the most sought after location when T Ravi Kiran was the District Forest Officer (DFO) of the Bhupalpally.

He was keen on developing the amenities at Pandavula Gutta and shortly the place was suitable for rock climbing, rappelling and trekking activities.

Noted mountaineer S Anand Kumar, who conquered Mt Everest and former Warangal collector Amrapali took popularised the location.

While an arch with a ticket-counter was constructed, tents were also purchased and a sand bed was created at the hillock for the night camping. A small restaurant of the TSTDC was also set up at the hillock which is not in use now.

When contacted Bhupalpally DFO B Lavanya said that proposals were ready to re-start the eco-tourism activities at Pandavula Gutta, Kaleshwara Muklthivanam park, and a park in Bhupalpally.

“We will add some more facilities at the Pandavula Gutta. We will provide special shoes to those participating in rock climbing and rappelling events. We will also open a kitchen on the hillock and all these activities will open next month,” she said.