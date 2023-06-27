Rousing reception to CM KCR in Solapur leaves Maharashtra politicians in a fix

CM KCR has left politicians in Maharashtra in a fix, and trying desperately to play down the impact of his foray into the State

By PS Dileep Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Hyderabad: BRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has left politicians in Maharashtra in a fix, and trying desperately to play down the impact of his foray into the State.

Apparently taken aback by the huge response once again to Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meeting as well his previous meetings in Nanded, Nagpur and Aurangabad, almost the entire political spectrum in Maharashtra, right from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to Congress leaders, rushed to deny any impact of the BRS in the State politics.

During his two-day visit to Solapur district, Chandrashekhar Rao visited Pandharpur, Sarkoli and then Tuljapur. He was accompanied by his Cabinet Ministers, MPs, legislators and a large number of BRS leaders who travelled in a convoy of around 600 cars.

While he enjoyed a rousing welcome from people especially farmers of Solapur district, the visit drew strong reactions from leaders belonging to all to all the major political parties in Maharashtra.

The induction of senior NCP leader and former MP Bhagirath Bhalke into the BRS, followed by strong criticism over failure of all the political parties in ensuring well-being of people, further intensified the political atmosphere.

Speaking to mediapersons in Mumbai, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) responded to Chandrashekhar Rao’s criticism of the Maharashtra government by stating that the Telangana Chief Minister should focus on his own State and party. Shinde questioned the latter’s intention in Maharashtra and dismissed the need to take notice of his visit.

“In a democracy everyone has the right to contest elections. But after all, the right to vote is in the hands of the people. K Chandrasekhar Rao should take care of his party first. He should focus on providing facilities to the people of Telangana first,” he said, adding that the Maharashtra government has been working towards delivering its promises.

Shiv Sena (UBT faction) MP Sanjay Raut called the BRS a B-team of the BJP and accused them of trying to weaken the Maha Vikas Aghadi. He questioned the motive behind the BRS chief’s show of strength in Maharashtra. “KCR is a personal friend, but he has to decide against whom we are fighting,” Raut said.

Further, he stated that there will be no impact of BRS on Maharashtra politics and claimed that the move would only hurt Chandrashekhar Rao in Telangana.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Hanumant Pawar too attacked the BRS Chief, accusing him of deceiving the people of Telangana while trying to enter Maharashtra. Pawar alleged corruption and criticised the BRS government, urging Rao to focus on his own State and the party rather than interfering in Maharashtra’s affairs.

As the verbal sparring intensifies ahead of the 2024 elections, Maharashtra’s political landscape is witnessing a heated exchange of allegations and counter-accusations.

With the visit of K Chandrashekhar Rao being met with strong resistance and criticism from local politicians who say he is attempting to sway Maharashtra’s voters, it can be easily assumed that the BRS has started making an impact on Maharashtra politics as well as its voters.