Rowdy sheeter held with dagger, dummy pistol in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:01 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

(Representational Image) The Hyderabad Detective Department Special Team (south) nabbed a rowdy sheeter and seized a dagger and a dummy pistol from him.

According to the police, Shaik Ahmed Bin Omar Bawazeer (30) of Chandrayangutta was absconding for the last three months after a case was booked against him for outraging modesty of a woman and threatening her. Previously, he was involved in four cases including two murder cases reported in Falaknuma police station

On a tip off, the special team Inspector K Chandra Kumar along with sub inspector A Madhu, and constables Md Zia ul Haq, Abdul Sayeed and Vikram nabbed Shaik Ahmed. He was handed over to Chandrayangutta police station for further action.