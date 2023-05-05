RPF seize smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 67.50 lakh at Hyderabad railway station

SCR Railway Protection Force seized smuggled cigarettes worth Rs.67.50 lakh, Based on the intelligence input

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: The SCR Railway Protection Force (RPF), which is keeping a surveillance on parcels being transported through trains as part of the pan India drive, seized smuggled cigarettes worth Rs.67.50 lakh. Based on the intelligence input, these cigarettes were seized at the Hyderabad railway station.

A joint team of Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police carried out a special check on parcels unloaded from Telangana Express (Train No. 12724) on Wednesday. During the inspection, 15 parcels which were loaded from New Delhi were found to be suspicious.

“Those parcels were then opened and found to contain 45 carton boxes with 4.50 lakh pieces of foreign made cigarettes. The parcels were booked from New Delhi declaring as grocery items. Each cigarette is being sold in the open market for Rs.20, as per demand,” said a senior RPF official.

The seized cigarettes were handed over to Customs Department for further action. The RPF Hyderabad also registered a case against the consigner for false declaration under Railways Act.