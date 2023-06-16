Rs 1 biryani offer creates flutter in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Karimnagar: It is once again provided that the people will compete for freebies. Despite the scorching sun, a huge number of people gathered in a narrow line for Re 1 biryani offered by a hotel as its opening offer.

The situation went out of control when some of the people tried to force their way into the hotel. Police entered the scene and brought the situation under control by temporarily closing the hostel.

The Empire Hotel opened opposite Geetha Bhavan near Telangana chowk here on Friday. As its opening offer, hotel management promised to provide biryani to the people who brought Rs 1 note.

The management has also put another condition stating that the offer will start after 2.30 pm and only one biryani will be provided per head.

As the message went viral on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, a huge number of people, especially youth gathered at the hotel notwithstanding the extremely hot condition and stood in serpentine queue to enter the hotel. Vehicular traffic came to a halt as many vehicles were parked haphazardly on the main road.

Trouble began when some customers tried to force their way into the hotel. Police, who entered the scene, brought the situation under control by closing the hotel temporarily