Rs 26.1 cr sanctioned for CDS building construction in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: The State government gave administrative sanction and released Rs 26.1 crore towards completing the pending works of the Centre for Dalit Studies (CDS) building being constructed at Rehmat Nagar in Yousufguda here. The orders have been issued by the Roads and Buildings department to this extent.

CDS chairperson Mallepalli Laxmaiah thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning the funds and also Ministers KT Rama Rao, Koppula Eeshwar, and Vemula Prashanth Reddy along with other legislators for their support in this regard. The CDS building is being constructed with an initiative of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao and will be made available with full working capacity shortly. Minister KT Rama Rao is also monitoring the ongoing works at regular intervals.

