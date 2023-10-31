Rs 4.55 crore seized from Oct 9 in Warangal

31 October 23

Hanamkonda: Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha said they had seized Rs.4,55,05,812 in cash, 2,609 litres of liquor worth Rs.15.64 lakh, along with other contraband from October 9 to 29.

“ A total of 165 individuals were apprehended, and 50 percent of those who provided sufficient evidence have been refunded through the District Grievance Committee. Additionally, 17 cases related to election material have been registered. Furthermore, 4,038 individuals with criminal records have been bound over in advance to maintain peace and security. The Commissionerate stands at fifth place in the State for the seizure of cash and liquor,” he said.

The CP also emphasized the importance of exercising the right to vote freely. Shedding light on the implementation and provisions of the Model Code of Conduct in Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Jangaon districts within the Commissionerate’s jurisdiction in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections, he said the police had taken a series of measures following the release of the election schedule.

Ten checkpoints have been established within the Commissionerate, including those at the borders of Jangaon district, Mahabubabad district, Karimnagar district, and Mulugu district. Stressing the importance of maintaining peace and security during the elections, Jha said any disruption would be addressed promptly. Complaints could be made by dialing 100 or through WhatsApp at 8712685257.

The c-VIGIL App could also be used to report incidents, and so far, 12 cases have been registered. In cases of controversial posts on social media, complaints should be made to the Returning Officer (RO), and the police department would act as per the RO’s orders, he added.

There were 2,125 polling stations within the Warangal Commissionerate, with six polling stations categorized as problematic and 35 as extremely problematic. Special attention was being given to these stations, said Jha, who has inspected most of the 45 police stations within the Commissionerate.

A total of 18 paramilitary companies from the Centre have been allocated for election preparations, with six companies already deployed. Additionally, 2,500 policemen from the Commissionerate and the State police would participate in election duties.