Russian devotee donates Rs 7.6 lakh to Tirumala Balaji Temple

Madhav Das handed the TTD executive officer, A. V. Dharma Reddy, the contribution checks, accompanied by a friend.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:15 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Hyderabad: Achuta Madhava Das, a Russian devotee, donated Rs 7.6 lakh on Thursday to several trusts run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Madhav Das handed the TTD executive officer, A. V. Dharma Reddy, the contribution checks, accompanied by a friend.

The donation included donations to the SVBC trust (1.64 lakh rupees) as well as Rs. 1 lakh to each of the following trusts: SV Anna Prasadam, Gosamrakshana, Pranadana, Vidhya Dana, Vedaparayan trust, and Sri Balaji Arogya Varaprasadini schemes, according to the reports issued by TTD officials.

The Tirupati traffic department has set new measures for Tirumala Ghat roads in view of a series of accidents. Also, according to the latest update, devotees without tokens might take up to 24 hours for Sarvadarshan. And Jyeshthabhishekam will be held on June 4 at Tirumala Temple. The officials have requested that devotees note that Arjitha Seva will be canceled on Sunday in view of Jyeshthabhishekam.