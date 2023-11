Rythu Bandhu Will Soon Increase To Rs. 16000: CM KCR

CM KCR clarified that Rythu Bandhu was never a waste of money, and he has plans to increase it to Rs. 16000 per acre soon after BRS comes into power this time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

CM KCR clarified that Rythu Bandhu was never a waste of money, and he has plans to increase it to Rs. 16000 per acre soon after BRS comes into power this time.