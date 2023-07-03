Rythu Bandhu would be extended to podu land patta holders: Energy Minister



Yadadri-Bhongir: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that the tribal, who received pattas for podu land being cultivated by them, would get investment support under Rythu Bandhu on par with other farmers.

Distributing pattas to tribal for podu lands here at the district collectorate, Jagadish Reddy said that Rythu Bandu assistance would be paid immediately after they received pattas. He said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao laid special focus for uplift of tribal and gondu and said converting thandas into gram panchayat led to development of their areas and increased political representation in local bodies in the state.

He alleged that the development of tribal areas in Telangana was neglected by Andhra rulers in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state. They denied drinking water supply, transportation facility, education and health care facilities in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, he added.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made Telangana stand top in welfare and development in the country in a short span of time. The state government solved decades old fluoride menace, which was ruined the lives of lakhs of people in erstwhile Nalgonda district. The Chief Minister would remain in the history forever for his welfare-development centric policies, he added.

Podu land pattas were distributed to 205 persons from nine villages from Choutuppal, Thurkapally and Narayanpur mandals for 213 acres of land. Government Whip and Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha, Zilla Parishad chairman Alimineti Sandeep Reddy and in-charge district collector Deepak Tiwari were also attended the programme.