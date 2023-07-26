S2 Integrators to set up unit in Mahabubnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

(Photo: twitter/VSrinivasGoud)

Hyderabad: USA-based S2 Integrators has announced plans to set up a unit in Mahabubnagar.

Representatives from the company, which specializes in providing IT solutions, met with Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday to discuss the details of the project.

They announced that S2 Integrators was committed to providing employment to 100 locals in Mahabubnagar. The company’s representatives, Srikanth Lingidi and Srinivasan Santhanna, assured the minister that they would give first priority to qualified local youth when hiring.

The Minister welcomed the company’s decision to invest in Mahabubnagar and said the State government would provide all necessary support to the project. He also urged the company to explore the possibility of providing training to local youth in IT skills.