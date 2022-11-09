Saba Azad wraps up second season of ‘Rocket Boys’

Published Date - 07:28 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Hyderabad: There was a lot of excitement around Saba Azad in industry circles after her show-stealing performance in the hit series ‘Rocket Boys’ that released in February this year. Considered the breakthrough artiste of the year, Saba recently wrapped the second season of the show, much to the excitement of fans.

The actor, with her strong theatre background, slipped into the role of lawyer Parvana Irani with effortless ease and worked intensely on her language and diction. Since her character Pipsy is a world traveller, educated and independent woman, Saba referenced and studied the looks, postures and body language of old Hollywood stars – Marlene Dietrich, Rita Hayworth, Katherine Hepburn, amoung others.

Earlier today, the actor announced the wrap of the second season of the show on social media by posting snippets from the shoot, her prep and look from the series. “Season wrap on the rocket ship!! Up, up and away #Rocketboys #Season2(sic),” she captioned the pics.

While details of ‘Rocket Boys Season 2’ are still under wraps, Saba has had an incredibly busy and successful year. Her band Madboy/Mink has had new releases and she also recently wrapped the shoot of two films – ‘Minimum’ and ‘Songs of Paradise’.