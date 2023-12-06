Sabitha Indra Reddy commits to serving people, vows to address their concerns

Speaking on the occasion, she expressed gratitude to people of constituency for believing in her, vowing to strive for their welfare.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:48 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Maheshwaram MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy assured the public of her availability to address their issues.

The Mandal MP’s Forum President, Surusani Rajashekhar Reddy, along with youth leaders – Talakarthik, Bokka Deekshit Reddy, Kasoju Prashanth Charan, Egidi Ganesh, Ramakrishna, and Sam Mahendar Reddy, and Vice President of the BRS party in Kandukur Mandal congratulated her on her victory in the recently concluded Telangana Assembly elections.

