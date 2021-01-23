SafeStorage to expand to 9 cities by year-end

M Ramesh Babu, CEO & co-founder, SafeStorage, told Telangana Today, “We initially thought there will be demand only for household goods. Later, we realised there is demand for document storage and business storage.

Hyderabad: SafeStorage, a self-storage solution provider that stores and manages household appliances, corporate documents, office furniture and support space for small-scale businesses, is seeing a surge in demand in Hyderabad and all its markets across India.

Seeing the growth potential, the company plans to be in nine cities by the end of 2021 from four cities now.

The company offers its services in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune to serve self-storage needs. If one is travelling, renovating the house, running out of space or looking for self-storage space on rental to store households, automobiles and documents, SafeStorage can provide it.

Today, the company has about 5 lakh square feet of space spread over 40 dedicated warehouses in India, serving more than 10,000 customers.

The articles are packed at the customer’s house or office, picked up from doorstep, stored in a warehouse with an extremely diligent tagging process and delivered back to the customer when required. The company has defined the checklist of what can be stored and what cannot.

Items such as fuel, food and sensitive documents are not accepted.

All the warehouses are secure with stringent security processes and CCTV cameras to ensure safety of goods. There are also measures to protect the goods from rodents and pests. Electronic goods are kept in temperature-controlled spaces. The company does three-layer packaging.

In Hyderabad, having started operations in 2018, SafeStorage has two warehouses with a cumulative space of 1.1 lakh sq ft in Kompally. The company plans to add more warehouses soon in the city. The company is seeing over 500 leads and 200 pickups each month. This number is soon expected to touch 500 pickups a month soon.

M Ramesh Babu, CEO & co-founder, SafeStorage, told Telangana Today, “We initially thought there will be demand only for household goods. Later, we realised there is demand for document storage and business storage. We are today in four cities. There is a good demand to serve small businesses who have limited space in their facilities or offices. Household goods account for 70 per cent of business, document storage accounts for 20 per cent serving 200 plus clients and the remaining is from small businesses.”

“Seeing the response for our solutions, we are also entering into Mumbai and Kolkata by April this year. By the end of 2021, we will hopefully be present across nine cities in India. We could raise Rs 5 crore soon to meet our expansion,” he added.

The company which took about two months to get their first customer with only 10 leads, has today scaled up to over 2,800 leads in a single day, with over 60-70 pickups a day and moving over 1,000 customers’ household goods to warehouse in a month.

Babu said, “We are heading towards complete automation. We want to get into a stage where customers can come to our warehouse and drop goods the way it happens in the west. And the entire inventory is handled with ease.”

The company is also seeing new avenues in the form of storing server backups, as a part of disaster management and recovery measures of IT companies. This segment may grow in future, he added.

