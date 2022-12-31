Sahith clinches maiden gold at TS Sailing Championships

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Winners and runners-up with their trophies at the State Sailing Championships

Hyderabad: Hyderabad sailor Sahith Bandaram clinched his maiden gold at the State level in the sub-junior category of the Telangana State Sailing Championships held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Sahith was placed at 11th in the race nine and he finished first in the last leg of the tournament as he scored 34 points to emerge champion.

Meanwhile, Deekshitha Kommaravelly settled for sliver in the sub-juniors and bagged top honours in the girls category.

In the juniors category, Sanjay Reddy of Medchal won the gold with a with a comfortable lead in the final race. R Ashwini of Nagarkurnool and T Ajay from Khammam took home silver and bronze respectively.

Results: Sub-Junior: 1 Sahith Bandaran (34), 2 Deekshitha Kommaravelly, 3 Md Rizwan; Sub-Junior Girls: 1 Deekshitha Kommaravelly (38), 2 Thanuja Kameshwar; 3 Lahari Kommaravelly; Juniors: 1 Sanjay Reddy (14), 2 R Ashwini, 3 T Ajay; Junior Girls: 1 R Ashwini (17), 1 R Keerthi.