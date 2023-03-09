Sai Kumar, Srinivas Reddy starrer ‘Third Eye’ completes shoot

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Hyderabad: ‘Third Eye’, an anthology film, is produced by Sunita Rajender and Plan B director KV Rajamahi under Seven Star Creations and Audience Pulse Entertainments banner. Based on a true incident in America, this film is directed by four new directors – Surat Rambabu, K Brahmaiah Acharya, Krishnamohan, and Maviti Sai Surendrababu.

Actor Saikumar, who played the main role in this story, said, “I am doing this film to support the new people who are coming with a new story and I am very happy to do this film.” Srinivas Reddy, who played another lead role in this film, said, “The story will be very suspenseful.”

Kashi Vishwanath, president of the Telugu Film Directors Association, said, “We are thankful to producer Rajamahi, who is introducing four new directors, who have membership in our union, for the first time in the history of Telugu cinema. I am happy to be a part of this film.”

The anthology also casts Surya, Mahesh Vaddi, Nirosha, Kaushik Reddy, Pradeep Rudra, Dayananda Reddy, Sashidhar Kausari, Devi Prasad, Madhavi Latha, Chilam Srinu, Satya Sri, Madhu, Divya, Veera Shankar, Roopa and many others in prominent roles.