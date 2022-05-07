Salar Jung Museum to celebrate ‘International Museum Week’ from May 16 to 21

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:23 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Hyderabad: The Salar Jung Museum will be celebrating ‘International Museum Week’ from May 16 to 21. In this connection, the Museum will be kept open for half a day from 10 am to 1 pm on May 20 i.e Friday for children with special need/orphanage with free entry to museum, according to a press release. The children’s list can be shared at salarjungmuseum1951@gmail.com, the release added.

