Sangareddy: 15 injured in reactor explosion in pharma company in IDA Bollaram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:02 AM, Sat - 14 October 23

Sangareddy: Fifteen workers of a private pharmaceutical company sustained serious injuries in a reactor blast at in IDA Bollaram on Saturday night.

The injured were rushed to Mamatha Medical College Hospital. The condition of three of them who sustained over 60 percent burn injuries WAS said to be serious.

The incident happened at Amar Labs. The losses due to the reactor blast were not yet assessed. IDA Bollaram Police have registered a case.