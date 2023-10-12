Keep a watch on suspicious online transactions: Sangareddy Collector asks bankers

Sangareddy Collector A Sharath is talking to officials on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Collector A Sharath has instructed the bankers in the district to provide the details of the people who were making suspicious transactions.

Following the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Collector held a review meeting with the bankers on Thursday and asked them to keep a strict monitoring of the fraudulent transactions.

He has asked the officials to provide them details of the people who were depositing Rs one lakh or withdrawing Rs one lakh from their accounts in a single day. Apart from that, Sharath has directed them to issue checkbooks to the candidates, who were contesting in the elections, if they opened current accounts in your banks. He has also held a meeting with the engineering department officials and directed them not to ground any new works until the election code comes off.

The Collector, however, has said that they can carry out the works that were already grounded. Sharath has asked them to build ramps to provide safe entry for physically challenged persons into the polling stations. He has also asked them to make available drinking water in all the polling stations.

