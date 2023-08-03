| Sangareddy 3095 Farmers To Get Rs 4 04 Crore As Crop Loss Compensation

Sangareddy: 3,095 farmers to get Rs.4.04 crore as crop loss compensation

Sharath has instructed officials to initiate the process for disbursing the compensation by transferring details of farmers and their bank accounts.

07:09 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Sangareddy: The district has received Rs.4.04 crore as part of the crop loan waiver move of the State government on Thursday.

In a press statement, Collector A Sharath said the district had received Rs.4.04 crore as crops in 4,047 acres were damaged due to untimely rains in March.

As many as 3,095 farmers would get the benefit in the district.

The Collector held a meeting with Additional Collector Madhuri, Joint Director (Agriculture) B Narasimha Rao, DRO Menchu Nagesh, Lead Bank Manager Gopal Rao and officials from different banks on Thursday.