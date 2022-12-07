Sangareddy Collector asks officials to distribute Christmas gifts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:42 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Sangareddy: Collector A Sharath has instructed officials to prepare for distribution of Christmas gifts to help poor Christians to celebrate the festival in a grand way.

During a meeting with officials on Wednesday, the Collector said the State government sent 4,000 Christmas gift packs and Rs.8 lakh to host lunch for Christians. Suggesting to distribute 1,000 gift packs in each of the Assembly Constituencies, Sharath said officials must ensure the gifts reach the needy. Sangareddy, Andole, Zaheerabad and Narayankhed would get 1,000 gifts each besides Rs.2 lakh as funds. He suggested to give priority to widows, HIV-positive, orphaned and the physically challenged.