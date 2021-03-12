Sangareddy: District level quiz competition to be held on Sunday

The teams which will come first and second will be presented Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 cash prizes respectively

Sangareddy: Zilla Parishad High School, Gongulur and Neelakanta Vidyapeeth International School, Hyderabad in association with Gandhi Seva Kendra Gongulur are organising a district level quiz competition on March 14. In a press release here on Friday, District Educational Officer, Sangareddy Nampally Rajesh informed that 10 teams from different mandals in Sangareddy district will participate in the competition.

The teams which will come first and second will be presented Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 cash prizes respectively. The officials of the Income Tax Department, Hyderabad adopted the Gongulur village couple of years ago. They have been conducting regular quiz, elocution and book review programmes at the Gongulur school.

Coordinator of Gandhi Seva Gram and Deputy Director of Income Tax Department Dr P Sudhakar Nayak said that such competitions will increase the competitive spirit among the school going children besides underlining the importance of learning other than textbook knowledge. Since they were also planning for regular interaction between Neelakanta Vidyapeeth students and Gongulur school students, Sudhakar Nayak said that the students will certainly benefit from it.

