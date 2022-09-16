Sangareddy: Girl turns emotional after seeing her aunt in Police uniform

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published: Updated On - 07:38 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Sanagreddy: When someone sees their loved one after a long time they would certainly turn emotional. One such rare moment unfolded during the Telangana Integration Day Celebrations at Ambedkar Stadium in Sangareddy on Friday, as an IXth class girl started crying after seeing a lady police officer, who was on duty controlling the crowd.

The girl Navya was keenly checking the name on the badge of the woman Sub-inspector of Police D Poola Bai (51) who was wearing a mask. After realising that she was searching for the same woman for a while, Navya could not control herself from crying. The girl introduced herself as Poola Devi’s cousin Bujjamma’s daughter. The woman police officer hugged her and cuddled her until she got normal.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Poola Devi said that she saw Navya when she was just four years old.

Now, she grew up. She was studying IXth Class in a social welfare residential school for girls in Sangaredy town. Poola Devi said that she and Navya’s mother Bujjamma were born in a remote Borancha village in Manoor Mandal. Their fathers are brothers. However, they could not meet often after their marriages. While Bujjamma had settled down in Rampur village of Alladurg Mandal in Medak district, Poola Devi, who was working as SI at woman Police Station, had settled down in Sangareddy town.

However, Navya said that her mother always used to tell the story of Peddamma (Poola Devi). “I got a bit emotional since I saw her for the first time after I grew up, Navya said. Since Borancha is a remote area, not many pursued studies back then. However, Poola Devi joined the police force as a constable in 1991 after completing her intermediate. She was promoted to SI rank in 2019. Navya said that Poola Devi was a role model for the family. After completion of the programme, Poola Devi again met Navya in her hostel, comforted her, and assured to visit her quite frequently.