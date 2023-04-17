Sangareddy: POCSO court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping minor daughter

Special POCSO Court Sangareddy on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment after convicting him for raping his daughter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Representational Image

Sangareddy: The special POCSO (Fast Track Special Court) Court Sangareddy on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment after convicting him for raping his 14-year-old daughter in their residence in Ameenpur Mandal.

Judge SC Sudharshan also imposed Rs.2,000 fine on the 45-year-old man. According to Ameenpur Inspector U Srinivas Reddy, the accused raped his daughter on August 24, 2021, when the victim was alone.

The victim had complained to her mother the following day, who then lodged a complaint at the Ameenpur Police Station.