Sangareddy: Serial killer targeting woman labourers nabbed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 08:51 PM

Sangareddy: Gummadidala Police have cracked the murder case of a woman who was found dead in the Nallavalli forest area under Gummadidala mandal on October 28 last year, with the accused, Kethavath Gopal, 55, turning out to be an accused in five similar cases of woman labourers being murdered.

In the October murder, the victim Mudavath Mangamma (40), a resident of Fateh Nagar in Hyderabad, used to work from a labourer pick up point (labour adda) in Gummadidala Police area.

Gopal, a native of Mahabubnagar district, allegedly lured her by offering work at a farmhouse in Gummadidala in Sangareddy.

He later told her that he had found some gold on the farm while working and sought her help to sell the gold, offering a share to her as well. While they were going into the forest area, Gopal strangulated her to death with her saree and relieved her of the gold and silver ornaments she was wearing.

During investigation, the police found that Gopal was jailed for 10 years for killing a woman in Kodangal area in similar fashion. Jinnaram Inspector Sudheer Kumar said he was found to be involved in five other murder cases as well.

Gopal had allegedly killed another adda labour Shanthi six months ago near Narsapur in Medak district. He was also accused of two robberies.

Gopal had taken the help of a woman, Sony, a resident of Chnna Gottimukkala in Medak, to sell the gold ornaments he stole from the women he killed.

He was arrested and produced before court, police said.