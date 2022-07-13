SATS chairman felicitates Telangana swimming team

Published: Updated On - 08:55 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Swimmers along with SATS chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy.

Hyderabad: Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy, chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS), felicitated the State swimming team at the Zion Sports Swimming Academy, Bachupally, on Wednesday.

The team is going to participate in the upcoming 48th Junior National Aquatic Championship scheduled to be held at the Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool cum Sports Complex, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from July 16 to 20.

Zion Sports Swimming Academy coach John Siddiqui, SATS swimming coach Santhosh, Telangana Swimming Association General Secretary M Ramakrishna and others were present at the event.