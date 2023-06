Satwalekar, Rithish slam double tons in HCA B Division two-day league

Arhaan Parth Satwalekar (220) of PKMCC and Venus Cybertech CC’s Rithish Reddy (200) hogged the limelight with double centuries

27 June 23

Rithish Reddy and B Sainath

Hyderabad: Arhaan Parth Satwalekar (220) of PKMCC and Venus Cybertech CC’s Rithish Reddy (200) hogged the limelight with double centuries on the first day of the HCA B Division two-day league matches, in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Satwalekar’s innings helped his side post a massive 427/7 against Green Turf while Rithish’s knock took his side to 356/7 against Manchester CC.

Brief Scores: B Division two-day league: Day 1: Sri Shyam CC 104 in 44.4 overs (TNR Mohit 4/34) lost to Cheerful Chums CC 106/4 in 23 overs (A Devi Dhanush 61); Adilabad District 106 in 34.3 overs (Mohd Abdul Malik 3/27, Vivek 5/23) lost to Classic CC 109/4 in 28.3 overs (Mahesh 3/27); Nizamabad District 142 in 41.4 overs (Mohd Zohaib 50; Dinesh Rathod 4/26) lost to Beema CC 143/2 in 26 overs (A Jayram 74 no); Hyderabad Titans CC 112 in 50 overs lost to Deccan Wanderers CC 113/4 in 19.2 overs; Warangal District 141in 50 overs (Shashank Varma 4/39, E Geeta Krishna 3/21) lost to Balaaji CC 142/0 in 16.5 overs (Paras Raj 53 no, E Geeta Krishna 77no); Sayi Satya CC 300/8 in 80.1 overs (K Dhruv Kumar 88) vs HPS B; Crown CC 204 in 44.3 overs (Mohd Rizwan 89; Mohd Zaveed 3/76, Mustafa Malik Khan 4/35) vs Vijay Hanuman 18/0 in 3 overs; Oxford Blues CC 119 in 59.4 overs (P Prashanth 4/28) vs Karimnagar District 18/0 in 3 overs; Medak District 185 in 54.2 overs (Y Satya Sai Yashaswi 3/46, P Ruthish Reddy 4/81) vs Sri Chakra CC 94/2 in 20.2 overs (YSS Yashaswi 61 batting); Visaka CC 208 in 60.4 overs (K Vishal 83; Shaaf Mohd Asghar 3/53, Mohd Adnan 3/70) vs Charminar CC 70/3 in 23 overs; Zinda Tilismath CC 229 in 75.1 overs ( Musharaf 50; G Ravi Kumar 3/48) vs Khammam District 56/3 in 14 overs; Future Star CC 427 in 70.5 overs (Divesh Bajaj 63, M Sai Karthikeya 142, B Kamal Yadav 130; Dhanush 4/115, V Akhil 3/79) vs Secunderabad Nawabs CC 37/2 in 10 overs; Rohit XI 238 in 65.5 overs (Aditya Varma 66; B Sainath 5/42) vs Concorde CC; Jai Bhagwathi CC 309 in 75.3 overs (C Likith 89, K Shravan 92, Ishaan Reddy 3/61) vs Aggarwal Sr CC 90/1 in 12 overs; Mega City CC 231 in 68 over (Mohd Imran 97; Sankalp Sinha 3/53, Vishal Singh 6/41) vs National CC; Brother XI 158 in 56 overs (Vasu Deva Saho 82; V A Sai Chandra 4/31) vs Apex CC 19/0 in 7 overs; HUCC 330/2 in 74 overs (B Balaji 132 batting, Raghavender 142 batting) vs Postal; PKMCC 427/7 in 71 overs (Arhaan Parth Satwalekar 220, Aditya Anand 86) vs GreenTurf CC; Gouds XI 329/9 in 83 overs (K Sriniketh 96, D Benjamin 52; Mohd Niyamatullah 3/37, Kalyan K 3/19) vs Raju CC 5/2 in 5 overs; Hyderabad Blues CC 500/9 in 90 overs (Jasmeet Nain 151, Ujjwal Yadav 107, Yash Dubey 68; Lakshya Jain 6/98) vs MCC; CCOB 279 in 85 overs (Ashish S 70, Mohd Abdul Rahman 96; Uthkarsh VInayak 3/37) vs Sportive CC; Rakesh XI 239/6 in 61 overs (N Kanthi Kiran 94, M Vamshi Reddy 54; A Rishwanth Reddy 3/23) vs Deccan Blues CC; Galaxy CC 426/7 in 90 overs (Keerthi Pranav 106, Syed Shabbir Ali 81; Irfan Pathan 3/70) vs Saleemnagar CC; Venus Cybertech CC 356/7 in 85 overs (Rithish Reddy 200, M Jashwant 82; S Mahin Krishna 3/31) vs Manchester CC.

Top Performer:

Centurion: Arhaan Parth Satwalekar 220, Rithish Reddy 200, Jasmeet Nain 151, Raghavender 142 batting, M Sai Karthikeya 142, B Balaji 132 batting, B Kamal Yadav 130, Ujjwal Yadav 107, Keerthi Pranav 106

Five wickets or more: Vishal Singh 6/41, Lakshya Jain 6/98, Vivek 5/23, B Sainath 5/42