Satwik’s Record Smash Surpasses World Sports Speeds

Indian doubles badminton player Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy smashed the shuttlecock at an incredible speed of 565 kilometres per hour

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy, an Indian doubles badminton player from Amalapuram, Andhra Pradesh, smashed the shuttlecock at an incredible speed of 565 kilometres per hour. Satwik made his way to the Guinness Book of World Records with this record speed. The record was earlier held by Tan Boon Heong from Malaysia, with a speed of 493 kilometres per hour. Satwik shattered that record today with a striking smash. The officials from the Guinness Book of World Records announced Satwik as the fastest hitter in the history of Badminton. Let’s look at the details of Satwik’s new speed record and an analysis of his speed in comparison with other sports.