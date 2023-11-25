Satyanarayana Swamy temple in Gudem sees influx of devotees

The ancient Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Gudem village in Dandepalli mandal saw huge influx of devotees in view of auspicious Shuddha Trayodashi or thirteenth day of sacred Hindu calendar year Kartheeka masam on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:12 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Mancherial: The ancient Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Gudem village in Dandepalli mandal saw huge influx of devotees in view of auspicious Shuddha Trayodashi or thirteenth day of sacred Hindu calendar year Kartheeka masam on Saturday.

Executive Officer of the shrine Sankatala Srinivas said that about 5,000 devotees from not only different parts of Mancherial district, but also belonging to neighboring Jagtial, Peddapalli and Maharashtra visited the temple and performed special prayers. They earlier had a holy dip in Godavari before taking darshan of the deity.

Meanwhile, 509 couples performed Sri Satyanarayana Swamy vratam, a unique ritual for fulfilling their desires on the premises of the shrine. Two special venues were created to handle rushes of devotees. Around 1,000 devotees were fed by the management of the temple. Drinking water and special queue lines, parking lots were created, besides stepping up security measures.

Located on a hillock and on the right bank of Godavari, the abode of Lord Satyanarayana Swamy is a major pilgrim centre of Mancherial district. It is regarded as Annavaram of Telangana.