Save the Girl Foundation supports nursing student’s education

The 'Save the Girl Foundation' has come forward to support the education of a young girl, Govu Sirisha, who hails from a financially weak background.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Save the Girl Foundation founders Dr Chakrapani, Kalinga Krishna Kumar are presenting Rs 40,000 cash to Govu Sirisha in Sangareddy on Thursday.

Sangareddy: The ‘Save the Girl Foundation’ has come forward to support the education of a young girl, Govu Sirisha, who hails from a financially weak background. Sirisha had scored 935 marks in her intermediate and got a seat in the BSc nursing course at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science.

Venkat Reddy, principal of the Pulkal Government Junior College, where Sirisha studied, brought the struggles of the girl’s family to the notice of the Save the Girl Child Foundation, as the family could not mobilise funds to pay the first-year tuition fee. Dr Chakrapani, Nawab Shiva Kumar Goud and Kalinga Krishna Kumar from the Foundation then decided to fund her education and handed over Rs.40,000 to Sirisha and her father Sailu towards her first-year fee. They also assured that they would bear all the expenses until she completed her education.

Sailu, who owns one acre of land at Gonguluru village in Pulkal mandal, was injured in a road accident, and was not in a condition to do any work. Thanking the Save the Girl Foundation for their support, Sirisha said it was the best Raksha Bandhan gift she got. She tied rakhis to Dr Chakrapani, Nawab Shiva Kumar Goud and Kalinga Krishna Kumar on the occasion.