Saying goodbye to 2020 with elan

Published: 12:55 am 7:06 pm

Looking back at the best gaming experiences of the year 2020, was challenging to say the least. Despite all difficulties, 2020 was a landmark year for the gaming industry as we witnessed the launch of a new generation of consoles; the 3 series cards from Nvidia and Intel’s 11th gen silicon. On the AMD front, the Ryzen series continued to dominate and for a second year running, they outpaced Intel on most fronts. With a host of great games and some amazing hardware, 2020 gave the gaming community a sliver of cheer that was all but dulled by the farcical launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

In the final week of the year, ‘Game On’ looks back at six of the best games of the year. Games you must try if you have time on your hands.

Ghost of Tsushima (Action – RPG; PS4 exclusive)

There are few games as beautiful and touching as the Ghost of Tsushima. The largest new gaming IP from Sony, Ghost was the samurai game everyone asked for and more. With great combat, a variety of tales and an immersion into Japanese culture that allowed you to compose Haikus, this is so much more than a hack and slash game. With a great variety of skills and some amazing special abilities, this is a game you can spend close to seventy hours on.

Star Wars Squadrons (Multiplayer combat; Windows, Xbox, PS)

A game based on the space combat sequences in Star Wars, this one has a bare bones campaign and a poor plot line. However, it shines when it comes to multiplayer combat. With a variety of ships, weapons and strategies to experiment with, this game’s online experience has only gotten better with time. The multiplayer arena offers some of the best flying action and dogfight sequences in recent memory.

Doom Eternal (First person shooter; Windows, Xbox, PS)

The best shooting game this year by far, Doom Eternal is classic shooting action and old school mechanics brought to the fore. As you shoot down swarms of enemies with ingenious weapons and collect health, armour and ammo packs, this game reminds you that the tried and tested continue to impress with steady development and refinement.

Ori and the Will of the Wisp (To let out repressed feelings; Windows, Xbox, Switch)

How do you follow up on a universally acclaimed game with perfect review scores? You make another that is even better. Launched at the same time the pandemic took hold globally, Ori weaves a wonderful tale of separation and the joy of finding those who really matter. In a year where we all have faced difficult times and personal loss, let it all out as you play this and enjoy the spectacular soundtrack that fills you with hope, despair and magic. Strongly recommended.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Hack and slash; Switch exclusive)

A really difficult decision to make considering the immense popularity of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the various ways players made the game their own during the pandemic. The Switch was the largest selling console in 2020. Thus, it would be remiss to ignore one of the best games from the console. Hyrule Warriors is that game as it tells the story of Breath of the Wild but in a flashback. As you slay a variety of enemies, it lets you play through Link and Zelda’s immense sacrifice and helplessness as the calamity takes over. With some fantastic swordplay and iconic move-sets, this one is recommended if you have a Switch.

The Last of Us 2 (A bit of everything; PS4 exclusive)

The best game of 2020, Ellie’s continuing journey was divisive and polarising but what a game it was! Dealing with death, personal loss, living through an apocalypse — this game eerily is everything 2020. With several ways to play, a great plot and a fantastic foundation from the first title, this is the best the gaming industry has to offer. Must be tried just like the guitar renditions of Ellie.

