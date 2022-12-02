SCCL gears up to achieve target of 700 lakh tonnes coal

MD N Sridhar has directed officials to pull up their socks and expedite the production to meet the deadline

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:18 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: With just four months left to achieve the coal production target of 700 lakh tonnes for the current fiscal year, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman & Managing Director N Sridhar has directed officials to pull up their socks and expedite the production to meet the deadline.

Sridhar, who held a special review meeting on the achievement of production targets with the company’s directors, advisors and general managers here on Friday, stated that about 2.3 lakh tonnes of coal has to be produced and transported every day for the next four months to achieve the target. He stated that despite heavy rains affecting the coal production this year, the company was still managing to reach the target at a steady pace. Last month, the company managed to reach an average production of 2 lakh tonnes every day, he said.

He further stated that the company had handed over the responsibilities of overburden extraction of all open cast mines to agencies, and these agencies have directed the area General Managers to take special initiatives to remove the overburden of at least 16 lakh cubic meters per day.

Sridhar praised the efforts of Manuguru, Illandu, RG-1 and RG-2 areas which were producing at maximum level. He also asked officials to take steps to take up coal production from Naini Block in Odisha on time.

Reviewing coal transportation, he stated that the demand for coal was gradually increasing in the backdrop of increased electricity consumption, and that the Coal Movement Department should coordinate with the Railways to collect enough flakes to provide the produced coal to the consumers.

Director (Operations) S Chandrasekhar, Director (Finance) N Balaram, Director (E&M) D Satyanarayana Rao, Advisor DN Prasad (Mining), Executive Director (Coal Momentum) J Alvin and other senior officials were present.