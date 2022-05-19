SCCL issues notification to fill 155 clerk posts

Published Date - 08:33 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Thursday issued a notification for filling 155 clerks’ posts (Junior Assistance Grade II) through eligible Badli workers and other category workers working in the company.

Applications from eligible workers in different sections of SCCL will be accepted online from May 25 and the last date for online submission of applications is June 10. Hard copies of the applications will have to be submitted before June 25.

Applicants will have to submit the applications through officers concerned who in turn will be attesting an assessment report along with the applications and forward the same to GM (Personnel) Recruitment Cell.

Of the 155 posts, 95 per cent posts will be filled by in-service candidates hailing from the erstwhile four districts in which the SCCL operations are continuing. The balance five per cent posts will be filled by in-service candidates from across the State.

Eligible candidates will be issued hall tickets to take the written examinations. While 85 marks weightage will be given for the written exam, 15 marks will be awarded based on the assessment report. A final merit list will be prepared based on these two scores.

Underground workers who completed a minimum of 190 musters in a year and surface workers, who completed a minimum of 240 musters in a year, are eligible for the posts. The minimum educational qualification is graduation with six-month certified or diploma course in computers.

